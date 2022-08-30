Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

On Day 4, music videos take centrestage at IDSFFK

The four music videos were December, Strike (n), Dhoop-The Music Video, and Yours is Not to Reason, screened at Nila theatre from 9 am.

Published: 30th August 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leaving the venue after inaugurating the IDSFFK in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leaving the venue after inaugurating the IDSFFK in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fourth day of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) on Monday was eventful and witnessed good participation from delegates with the screening of four thought-provoking music videos taking centre stage. The four music videos were December, Strike (n), Dhoop-The Music Video, and Yours is Not to Reason, screened at Nila theatre from 9 am.

The first priority of an editor is to evoke emotions in the audience and to present the shots, replicating the feelings of what the character is going through in that particular context, said renowned film editor Dipika Kalra. She was speaking to film enthusiasts on the discourse of ‘Rhythm and Pace in Editing’ at the ‘Masterclass’ organised as part of the festival.

Speaking about recent film techniques, she said what fascinates her is the  abrupt cuts, framing a different landscape and experience to which the audience should also quickly assimilate. And today, the audience is smart enough to experience it and demand it. She also shared her experiences and perspectives on editing with respect to the popular films she has edited, including Udaan, Lootera and Sherni.

‘BEST OF THE WORLD’ FILMS TO BE SCREENED TODAY
Six world films Ascension, Trap and What About China, Displaced, Stranger Than Rotterdam with Sara Driver and Fall of the Ibis King and other documentaries and short films, will be screened on Tuesday. While Ascension documents the gaze of China as an emerging power around the world and how it affects the everyday lives of people in the country, What About China takes us through the shots of a creative landscape that existed during 1993-1994.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IDSFFK
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp