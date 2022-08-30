On Day 4, music videos take centrestage at IDSFFK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fourth day of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) on Monday was eventful and witnessed good participation from delegates with the screening of four thought-provoking music videos taking centre stage. The four music videos were December, Strike (n), Dhoop-The Music Video, and Yours is Not to Reason, screened at Nila theatre from 9 am.

The first priority of an editor is to evoke emotions in the audience and to present the shots, replicating the feelings of what the character is going through in that particular context, said renowned film editor Dipika Kalra. She was speaking to film enthusiasts on the discourse of ‘Rhythm and Pace in Editing’ at the ‘Masterclass’ organised as part of the festival.

Speaking about recent film techniques, she said what fascinates her is the abrupt cuts, framing a different landscape and experience to which the audience should also quickly assimilate. And today, the audience is smart enough to experience it and demand it. She also shared her experiences and perspectives on editing with respect to the popular films she has edited, including Udaan, Lootera and Sherni.

‘BEST OF THE WORLD’ FILMS TO BE SCREENED TODAY

Six world films Ascension, Trap and What About China, Displaced, Stranger Than Rotterdam with Sara Driver and Fall of the Ibis King and other documentaries and short films, will be screened on Tuesday. While Ascension documents the gaze of China as an emerging power around the world and how it affects the everyday lives of people in the country, What About China takes us through the shots of a creative landscape that existed during 1993-1994.

