Seven strays poisoned to death, Dog Watch files police complaint

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With incidents involving stray dogs growing in Kerala, local residents are turning hostile towards the stray population in the capital. As many as seven stray dogs were reportedly killed by poisoning at Vattapara in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The Street Dog Watch, an animal welfare organisation based in the capital, has filed a complaint with the Vattapara police in this regard.

“We have filed a complaint and the police have identified and questioned some of the people involved. Postmortem of the dogs would be carried out on Tuesday. We were informed about the incident by a local resident,” said Arun Raj, secretary of Street Dog Watch.

For the past two years, Animal Birth Control (ABC) has come to a standstill in the city corporation and many panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram leading to growth in the dog population.Sashikala S, a resident who witnessed and reported the incident, said that she saw a few people burying the carcass of dogs near her home. “I was going out and saw this. When enquired they told me they are going to kill more and had killed seven dogs already. I was shocked and immediately reported the incident. This is not the right way to handle strays and they should be given proper rehabilitation,” said Sashikala.

The incidents occurred in areas coming under the Karakulam panchayat. According to authorities, last year the ABC programme could not be taken up. Panchayat president Lekha Rani said that she was unaware of the poisoning incident.

“We saw a couple of dead dogs in the locality and a couple of trade union workers helped dispose of the body. The local residents pooled money to bury the dogs. We don’t know whether the dogs were poisoned or died because of some illness,” said Lekha.

She said that the panchayat has set aside Rs 5 lakh for carrying out the ABC programme. “We will roll out the programme soon. An agency has approached us for carrying out the programme,” said Lekha. She said that the panchayat is flooded with complaints relating to stray dogs. “Recently an elderly woman was attacked by a stray dog and we have received complaints from schools too,” she added.

