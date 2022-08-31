Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Excise, police to prepare database of ‘frequent’ drug peddlers

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

Published: 31st August 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sending a strong message to those involved in drug peddling, the state government has decided to prepare a database of people who are repeatedly involved in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases. Those who are frequently arraigned in such cases will be taken into preventive detention. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

The move came in view of the increasing narcotics cases in the state. The data bank of drug peddlers will be prepared and maintained in the same manner the list of history-sheeters is being made, against whom Kerala Anti Social Activities Act (KAAPA) is invoked. The excise offices will gather details on drug peddling and the people involved in these incidents.

The details of the informers will be kept confidential. The meeting observed that strict action should be taken to snap the drug supply chain to the state and for that, surveillance will be enhanced in inter-state trains and at the border checkposts. The police and the excise departments have been instructed to carry out a special drive against drug peddling.

The support of the residents’ associations, clubs, community and political organisations etc will be ensured to ramp up the action against drug menace. A special action plan will be prepared to ensure participation of the local collectives in this endeavour.

The inauguration of the anti-narcotics drive will be held on October 2.  The meeting has also decided to form vigil groups in the grassroots with the help of the PTAs, former students and political leaders. Kudumbashree members will also play a role in the drive against narcotics. Meanwhile, it has been decided to convene the high-level committee meetings every six months.

