Human greed in Surreal strokes

Artist B D Dathan is only concerned with his imagination and meanderings. And he expresses those elaborately on the canvas.

Published: 31st August 2022 06:51 AM

By Toms Kuruvilla
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Artist B D Dathan is only concerned with his imagination and meanderings. And he expresses those elaborately on the canvas. His works Avastha, Botanical Fantasies, Kali and Faces have etched the same. The visual delights never fail to leave an imprint in the minds of viewers. 

The artist has displayed his 50 works at the exhibition titled ‘Kaliyum Kalavum’ in Lalithakala Akademi art gallery at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan. Dathan started the Kali series in 1995, depicting man’s heinous actions. In black and white hues, the majority of the paintings in the series have humans and animals as central characters. 

“The artwork speaks about the mindless actions of humans. We are causing harm to nature and other lives on earth, and we ourselves have to bear the consequences. Whereas animals can sense death and when the end is near,” says Dathan.

The artist has portrayed reality in a surreal way in most of his works. Dathan says he has huge expectations from the young upcoming artists. The exhibition was inaugurated by Biju Prabhakaran, MD of KSRTC. Surya Krishnamurthy was the chief guest. It will be held till August 31 from 11 am to 7 pm.

