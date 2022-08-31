Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Poisoning of strays: Animal rights body to move Kerala HC

7 dogs killed and buried at Vattappara | Police were on duty at location to avoid foul play

Body of strays being exhumed for postmortem examination | Express

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the alleged killing of dogs by poisoning at Vattappara in Thiruvananthapuram, the People for Animal (PFA), the animal rights organisation, has decided to move the High Court seeking intervention to ensure such gruesome incidents do not get repeated in the state.

On Tuesday, the police, with the help of PFA, exhumed the bodies of the dogs and shifted them to the Centre for Animal Disease Investigation at Palode for postmortem examination. According to officials, the postmortem report will come out in a week and it will be submitted to the police. Meanwhile, allegations are rife that the panchayat authorities were directly involved in the killing of the dogs. The PFA has come out strongly against the panchayat president and members. As many as seven dogs were reportedly killed and buried at Vattappara on Monday and the police were on duty the entire night at the location to avoid any foul play.

“Three dogs were found buried in the same pit which is a cruel violation of the Constitution and the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act.  There are eyewitnesses who have seen the killings which clearly proves all this happened with the knowledge of the panchayat authorities. It’s a clear case of poisoning and people saw the dogs struggling with their lives moments before their death and surprisingly  all this happened in the street right in front of the house of the Karakulam panchayat president,” said Sreedevi S Kartha, an active member of PFA.

She said that a petition would be filed before the High Court bench handling the Bruno case.
Karakulam panchayat president Lekha Rani claimed the allegation to be baseless. “Till this moment I haven’t received any calls from the police regarding this incident. Stray dog attacks have gone up recently in my panchayat and parents are scared to send their children out alone. Many two-wheeler riders have met with accidents after dogs chased their vehicles. Recently an elderly woman was brutally mauled by a stray,” said Lekha. She said the panchayat is gearing up to roll out ABC programme soon.

Many feel that encouraging community feeding would help address the issue. “ABC is not happening and the residents are not allowing volunteers to feed dogs. Naturally, dogs become aggressive when we act against them in such a brutal manner. They will become defensive and definitely dog bite incidents will occur,” said Sreedevi.

