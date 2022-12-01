Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Couple arrested for double murder

Ruqiya also knew about the affair and warned of severing her relationship with Maheenkannu if he did not leave Divya and the child.

Published: 01st December 2022 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch has arrested a Poovar native and his wife in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old child, who had gone missing from Ooruttambalam 11 years ago.

Maheenkannu was arrested for murder, while his wife Ruqiya was arrested on a conspiracy charge. The Crime Branch had earlier found out that Divya and her daughter Gouri were murdered by Maheenkannu by pushing them into the sea off the Alila Thura coast near Colachel. The Crime Branch had charged that Maheenkannu wanted to end his relationship with Divya to save his marriage with Ruqiya. As Divya was not ready for that, she and the child were bumped off.

Maheenkannu had befriended Divya while working as a fish vendor near Poovachal. Maheenkannu started a relationship with Divya by concealing his identity and assuming a new name Manu. During this period, Maheenkannu fathered a child, Gouri, with Divya and later went abroad. When he returned later, he was not interested in continuing the affair.

Ruqiya also knew about the affair and warned of severing her relationship with Maheenkannu if he did not leave Divya and the child. Divya and Gouri went missing from their rented house at Ooruttambalam on August 18, 2011.

The family of Divya had raised serious allegations against the local police, accusing them of lethargy and inaction. It was recently that the case was handed over to the district Crime Branch. Maheenkannu earlier told Divya’s family that she had taken the child and gone away on her own. However, Divya’s sister told the cops that she had seen Maheenkannu leaving their house with Divya and the child. It was this statement that helped the crime branch crack the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrest double murder couple
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp