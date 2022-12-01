Molestation of 21-year-old raises night safety concerns of women

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yet another incident of molestation on a student raised serious concerns about the safety of women in the state capital. A 21-year-old civil service coaching student was allegedly molested by an unknown two-wheeler rider last Saturday at Yuvathara Lane near Pandits Colony while she was walking back to the hostel along with her friends around 9 pm.

A native of Wayanad, she had joined for IAS coaching at an institute in Kowdiar, nearly a month back. A complaint was filed before the Museum Police. The CCTV visuals of the same came out on Wednesday.

“It took me some time to realise what had happened. The man had come on a bike and grabbed me from behind. Even my friends didn’t realise what was going on. The moment I got out from the shock, I chased the two-wheeler but couldn’t see the number plate as there was no streetlight on the byroad. I informed the police right away,” said the complainant and added that the Museum Police immediately arrived at the spot.

The attack occurred when the students were about to reach the hostel. “I am following up on the complaint. The CCTV footage retrieved from the nearest house was not that clear. The police are trying their best to identify the vehicle and person. There are 10 others staying at the hostel with me. Many people were still awake when the incident occurred,” said the complainant, who feels lucky that she was not alone when the incident happened. She said this is not the first time such incidents happened in the area. “Women are unsafe here. We need a safe city where we can walk free and safely. I have to attend late evening classes and the streets should have more lights and CCTVs,” she said.

When contacted, the Museum police said the investigation is underway. Due to the deployment of police personnel to Vizhinjam and other protest venues, the city police have been facing a shortage of personnel. This is the second such incident within the jurisdiction of the Museum Police in the past few weeks. In a similar incident, a woman who came for a morning walk at the Museum compound was sexually assaulted by an unidentified man. It took several days for the police to grab the culprit.

City Police commissioner Sparjan Kumar said the drug menace could be the reason for the sudden increase in such incidents. “Our resources are occupied almost every day handling the protests in front of the corporation. Now the protest at Vizhinjam has also escalated. Some people are taking advantage of such situations,” he said.

