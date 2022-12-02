Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

26-year-old accused of murdering girlfriend in 2016 found hanging

The two had met on Facebook and their relationship grow stronger when Nandu was admitted for treatment at a private hospital near Venjaramoodu, where Surya was working as a nurse.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 26-year-old youth, who is accused of murdering his lover six years ago, was found hanging in his house at Venjaramoodu on Thursday morning. Nandu, who is accused of murdering his lover Surya, was found hanging from the fan in his room, the police said.

The court proceedings in the murder case had been going on and Nandu was under treatment for mental issues, the sources said. A resident of Palamkonam near Venjaramoodu, Surya was allegedly hacked to death by Nandu near the KSRTC bus depot at Attingal on January 27, 2016.

The two had met on Facebook and their relationship grew stronger when Nandu was admitted for treatment at a private hospital near Venjaramoodu, where Surya was working as a nurse.

Though their marriage was fixed, the relationship was soon on the rocks. Nandu had doubts regarding some of Surya’s Facebook contacts following which she began to distance herself from Nandu.

Miffed over this, Nandu invited Surya to Attingal on the pretext of seeking her help in buying a dress from a textile shop. Nandu allegedly took Surya to the empty plot next to the KSRTC depot and hacked her to death in broad daylight. The Venjaramoodu police have registered a case for unnatural death.

