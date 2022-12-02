Frolick with jumbos in Kottur  

Shwetha Miriam Abraham By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The adorable sight of an elephant cheekily drenching its mahout with water, the calming flow of Neyyar river and the serene Western Ghats in the backdrop — the elephant rehabilitation centre in Kottur offers a chance to reconnect with nature.

Home to 16 elephants, of which 10 are below the age of 10, the Elephant Sanctuary and Rehabilitation Centre at Kappukadu is part of the Agasthyavanam Biological Park range under the care of the forest department.

“Most of the elephants at the centre were rescued after they strayed from their herd,” a deputy range officer says. The centre also rescues captive elephants that may have been abused by owners. The centre also takes care of orphaned calves and injured elephants.

The rehabilitation centre is a great spot for nature lovers to watch elephants frolicking and interacting with their mahouts. A beautiful example of the human-animal bond can be seen during bathing time. Visitors can witness the elephants being bathed at 9 am and 3.30 pm.

The elephants are taken for feeding after that and visitors may have a chance to witness the majestic creatures guzzling their meal. The morning bathing time is longer so visitors are recommended to visit between 9-11.30 am to savour the experience.

Guests can stay in cottages attached to the rehabilitation centre. There are five cottages open to the public. Arrangements can be made for guests to trek in groups by informing the officials in charge in advance. The three-hour trekking trail goes through the surrounding forest region to the top of Kizhakkumala Para.

Guests can also go bamboo rafting. There is also a small children’s park near the rehabilitation centre entrance.

The rehabilitation centre will soon open a bigger children’s park, more cottages for accommodation and a research centre after the renovation project. Soon, the centre will set up spacious enclosures and a veterinary clinic for the elephants. The centre will be revamped to house 50 elephants at a time. The renovation project will be completed in early 2023, say officials.

Distance from T’Puram

34 km

How to reach

13 km from Kattakada. Hire a cab to reach the destination

Nearby attractions

Neyyar Dam

Crocodile Rehabilitation and Research Centre

Deer Rehabilitation Centre

Sivananda Dhanwantari Ashram

