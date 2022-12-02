Kerala: Latvian tourist murder case verdict today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The verdict in the much-awaited sexual assault and murder of a Latvian woman tourist in the city, will be out on Friday. The Additional Sessions Court here will pronounce its judgment in the case. There are two accused in the case. The woman had reached Kerala with her sister for Ayurveda treatment. She went missing on March 14, 2018, near Kovalam beach.

Her putrefied body with the head severed was recovered near Panathura a month later. The police had arrested Umesh, 28, and Udayakumar, 24, both residents of Panathura, in connection with the murder. The prosecution had argued that the two lured the woman by offering to take her to tourist destinations near Kovalam.

They intended to have a physical relationship with her and gave her a ganja-filled beedi. She was then taken to a remote place where she was physically abused. When she regained consciousness, she got enraged seeing her dress being removed. As she tried to leave the place, the men pressed their elbows against the woman’s neck and smothered her.

The police booked the duo for rape, murder, abduction, and drugging the victim. The prosecution examined 30 witnesses and produced 79 documents and eight pieces of material evidence before the court. Meanwhile, two of the witnesses retracted their earlier statements given to the police. Following this, they were declared hostile.

The sister of the deceased was allowed to view the court proceedings online from Ireland after the Latvian embassy moved an application before the court. Legal experts hailed it as a rare incident of a court allowing a foreign national to view the proceedings live.

