Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Latvian tourist murder case verdict today

Two of thirty witnesses retracted from their earlier statements, later declared hostile

Published: 02nd December 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The verdict in the much-awaited sexual assault and murder of a Latvian woman tourist in the city, will be out on Friday. The Additional Sessions Court here will pronounce its judgment in the case. There are two accused in the case. The woman had reached Kerala with her sister for Ayurveda treatment. She went missing on March 14, 2018, near Kovalam beach.

Her putrefied body with the head severed was recovered near Panathura a month later. The police had arrested Umesh, 28, and Udayakumar, 24, both residents of Panathura, in connection with the murder. The prosecution had argued that the two lured the woman by offering to take her to tourist destinations near Kovalam.

They intended to have a physical relationship with her and gave her a ganja-filled beedi. She was then taken to a remote place where she was physically abused. When she regained consciousness, she got enraged seeing her dress being removed. As she tried to leave the place, the men pressed their elbows against the woman’s neck and smothered her.

The police booked the duo for rape, murder, abduction, and drugging the victim. The prosecution examined 30 witnesses and produced 79 documents and eight pieces of material evidence before the court. Meanwhile, two of the witnesses retracted their earlier statements given to the police. Following this, they were declared hostile.

The sister of the deceased was allowed to view the court proceedings online from Ireland after the Latvian embassy moved an application before the court. Legal experts hailed it as a rare incident of a court allowing a foreign national to view the proceedings live.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Latvian woman tourist case sexual assault murder verdict
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp