A Russian affair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city witnessed a colourful confluence of Muscovian and Malayali arts and cultures over the past three days as part of the Indo-Russian Travel and Tourism Fair 2022.

The three-day event saw Russian artists perform at the Uday Palace Convention Centre. Among the highlights was a folk show by a popular Russian ballet group named Rusy. Jointly organised by Kerala Tourism, Russian Honorary consulate and the Russian House, the fair was a first-of-its-kind initiative to boost tourism ties between the state and Russia.

Consul General Oleg Avdeev, who arrived from Chennai for the event, said Thiruvananthapuram would be considered as the permanent venue for Indo-Russian travel fairs. TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal presents glimpses of the grand event.

