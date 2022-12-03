Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Flower show comes to Capital

The show is being organised for the first time after the pandemic and will feature floral decorations that will turn the city into a magical garden.

Published: 03rd December 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Rose Society in partnership with the District Tourism Promotion Council will organise the ‘Nagara Vasantham’ flower extravaganza from December 21 to January 2 to usher in the Christmas and New Year seasons.

The show is being organised for the first time after the pandemic and will feature floral decorations that will turn the city into a magical garden. There will be more than 2 lakh flowers at the show, including rare onesfrom different parts of the world. 

The roads from Vellayambalam to Kowdiar, Sasthamangalam, Vazhuthacaud and Spencer Junction will be lined on both sides with an array of flowers and ornamental plants. The roads from the Corporation office to Devaswom Board junction and PMG will also be arranged similarly. Government organisations and resident associations will work together to deck up the city.

The premises of Kanakakkunnu, Sooryakanthi and Nishagandhi will give visitors a floral welcome. The show will be open to the public till 1am and will have a host of other attractions also.

