Letter row: Vigilance to wind up probe soon

According to the report, no appointment was made as per the letter, thereby causing no loss to the state government.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:42 AM

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor S Arya Rajendran drinks water after she managed to enter her office with police protection. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance investigation into the controversial letter purportedly written by Mayor Arya Rajendran to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking a list of party workers for contractual appointment in the city corporation will be concluded soon.The Vigilance preliminary inquiry report suggested that the case would not come under the jurisdiction of the Vigilance. According to the report, no appointment was made as per the letter, thereby causing no loss to the state government.

The report also stated that the controversial letter has not yet been discovered. The report stated that the mayor did not write the letter, and she was not there on the day the letter was signed. Only if the letter is discovered and the signature on it is verified will it come under the ambit of prevention of corruption, the report added. The preliminary investigation report said that what is needed is a police investigation, and therefore these matters do not come under the purview of the vigilance investigation.

The report of the Special Investigation Unit-One, which conducted the preliminary investigation, will be forwarded to Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham. In the letter, Vigilance will convey this position in the case before the High Court. A letter allegedly written on the letterhead of the mayor asking for a list of party members to fill temporary posts in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation came out on November 5.

