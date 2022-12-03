Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The relics from a kingdom of yore

The museum at Amaravila in Neyyattinkara is home to around 7,800 antiques and functioning machinery from the Travancore era.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Shwetha Miriam Abraham
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A visit to Charithra Malika Kerala Cultural and Educational Research Historical Museum will transport visitors back to a time when the Travancore kingdom reigned supreme. The three sprawling structures around the open courtyard of the Malika have relics that reveal age-old tales from a bygone era.   

The museum at Amaravila in Neyyattinkara is home to around 7,800 antiques and functioning machinery from the Travancore era. There are 13,800 written historical records on palm leaves, wooden plaques, scrolls and books here. 

Abhilash Kumar, chairman of the Charithra Malika Foundation, describes the massive exhibit as an effort to present history as authentically as possible. “The foundation is educating people about our history. Unfortunately, due to lack of proper research, some details about Travancore have been lost,” he says. 

Padmanabhapuram, the erstwhile capital of Travancore, used to have 32 monuments similar to Charithra Malika, 64 historically important temples, an Ara Palli, 18 ancient monasteries and 108 medicinal hotspots, he says

“Some have disappeared into obscurity. Also, a major portion of Travancore’s historic remnants is now part of Tamil Nadu. Charithra Malika is one of the few monuments that belong in Kerala’s jurisdiction,” he says. The architectural feats on display here include a wooden baby elephant attached to a granary. 

According to Dr Suja Abhilash, director of Charithra Malika Trust, the position of the elephant indicates the level of grains present in the storage of the house. It moves on its own. ‘Nerchathoon’ is another attraction. Coins could be put in the in-built slots on the pillar. Once it gets full, the coins would travel to the royal treasury. 

The museum also features many special rooms. “Soothika Griham is where women used to receive post-natal care. And the chamber within is where people used to receive full-body Ayurveda treatment. The Vasanthya Malika is where people used to gather for recreational activities,” says Suja. 

There & Then
Weekly column on historic, iconic places in the city. Send suggestions to  cityexpresskoc@
newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp