The relics from a kingdom of yore

Shwetha Miriam Abraham By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A visit to Charithra Malika Kerala Cultural and Educational Research Historical Museum will transport visitors back to a time when the Travancore kingdom reigned supreme. The three sprawling structures around the open courtyard of the Malika have relics that reveal age-old tales from a bygone era.

The museum at Amaravila in Neyyattinkara is home to around 7,800 antiques and functioning machinery from the Travancore era. There are 13,800 written historical records on palm leaves, wooden plaques, scrolls and books here.

Abhilash Kumar, chairman of the Charithra Malika Foundation, describes the massive exhibit as an effort to present history as authentically as possible. “The foundation is educating people about our history. Unfortunately, due to lack of proper research, some details about Travancore have been lost,” he says.

Padmanabhapuram, the erstwhile capital of Travancore, used to have 32 monuments similar to Charithra Malika, 64 historically important temples, an Ara Palli, 18 ancient monasteries and 108 medicinal hotspots, he says

“Some have disappeared into obscurity. Also, a major portion of Travancore’s historic remnants is now part of Tamil Nadu. Charithra Malika is one of the few monuments that belong in Kerala’s jurisdiction,” he says. The architectural feats on display here include a wooden baby elephant attached to a granary.

According to Dr Suja Abhilash, director of Charithra Malika Trust, the position of the elephant indicates the level of grains present in the storage of the house. It moves on its own. ‘Nerchathoon’ is another attraction. Coins could be put in the in-built slots on the pillar. Once it gets full, the coins would travel to the royal treasury.

The museum also features many special rooms. “Soothika Griham is where women used to receive post-natal care. And the chamber within is where people used to receive full-body Ayurveda treatment. The Vasanthya Malika is where people used to gather for recreational activities,” says Suja.

There & Then

Weekly column on historic, iconic places in the city.

newindianexpress.com

