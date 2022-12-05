Putharikandam ground to have modern amphitheatre before Christmas

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city is all set to get one more cultural centre as the modern amphitheatre at Putharikandam ground in East Fort is likely to be opened before Christmas. Though the construction of the theatre was completed months ago, it was not opened to the public due to a lack of parking space and some amenities.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the centre in the third week of December. The date has not been finalised. Most probably, it will be opened as part of the second anniversary of the formation of the present governing council. The amphitheatre will be one of its kind in the city, and it will serve as a new cultural nerve centre after Nishagandhi, Tagore, and the Manaveeyam Road. We are in talks with the cultural fraternities to ensure cultural events at the place. The events will be conducted at night as part of strengthening the nightlife in the city,” a corporation official told TNIE.

Sources said weekly cultural events will be held at the centre, which is modelled after the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village in Kovalam. In addition, the city corporation will launch a ‘Sunday flea market’ at the centre on Christmas. It is learned that the market will function on two Sundays a month and sell handicrafts and souvenirs.

Built as part of the Smart City Mission project, the new facility is also expected to provide a recreational space for the residents. The facility, which is in its finishing stages, includes an open-air theatre with two galleries that can accommodate nearly 2,000 people, a 500m granite-paved walkway, rain shelters, a theme park, two open gyms, and so on. The theme park comprises an open art gallery, an open yoga centre and a children’s play area.

The amphitheatre also has a grand open-air seating area. Spaces in the basement area of the galleries have been developed to accommodate shops. As many as 16 shops have been allocated space at the centre so far. Besides the play area at the theme park, the ground also hosts a play area for the kids. A total of 16 swings have been arranged along the length of the walkway and 11 rain shelters have been set up to aid the joggers. The 5-metre-wide walkway paved with granite has a cycle track as well. Tactile tiles have also been placed on the walkway to aid visually-impaired people.

Other features

Water kiosks on ground floor

Differently-abled friendly facilities

Modified old toilets and two new toilet blocks

Bollard lights to illuminate the area for evening walkers

A VIP room

CCTV cameras

Emergency call box

