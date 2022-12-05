Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vizhinjam port: TCCI writes open letter to govt, urges to resolve crisis

The contract for the port was signed in 2015 after a detailed study on the social and environmental impacts.

Waves crash on the port project site at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram | file pic

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) has written a collective open letter urging the state government to resolve the crisis and expedite port construction work at Vizhinjam. 

The letter is endorsed by prominent people from social, cultural, and industrial fields in the state including erstwhile Travancore royal family member Aswathi Thirunal Laskhmi Bai, M K Sanu, former diplomats T K A Nair, K M Chandrasekhar, Jiji Thomson;  industrialists Kris Gopalakrishnan, V K Mathews, Tony Thomas, Baby Mathew Somatheeram, B Govindan, J Hareendran Nair, G Vijayaraghavan, and people from film field including T K Rajeev Kumar, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Jagadeesh and M Jayachandran.

Vizhinjam port will create many employment opportunities and enhance economic growth of the state. The demand by the Samarasamithi to stop the work is not at all acceptable and is against the interests of the state as work has crossed 80%. The contract for the port was signed in 2015 after a detailed study on the social and environmental impacts.

This deep-water multi-purpose port located near the international shipping channel will create vast opportunities. Hence, violent protests against its implementation are senseless and condemnable. Meanwhile, the issues prevailing in the coastal belt should be resolved, and residents’ justifiable demands should be met by the government.

