School Athletics Meet to end today, Palakkad leads

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 69 events out of 98 finishing at the 64th Kerala State School Athletic Meet on Monday, Palakkad district continues to dominate with 189 points, and is most likely to emerge overall champion.

Palakkad won 18 gold medals on Monday. Incidentally, Malappuram district climbed to second position with 94 points, while Ernakulam district, which was at the second spot, slipped to fifth position with 55 points. Kozhikode district is in third place with 70 points, while Kottayam is close behind in fourth place with 65 points.

Meanwhile, Ideal EHSS Kadakasserry in Malappuram district became the top school in the state in terms of performance, securing 53 points.

Mar Basil HSS Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district, which was at the top earlier, slipped to third position with 31 points. KHS Kumaramputhur in Palakkad district remains in second place with 41 points.

The penultimate day of the meet also witnessed two state record performances.

Aishwarya Suresh of Ideal EHSS Kadakasserry achieved a record performance of 38.16m in Javelin Throw (500g) in Senior Girls category, while Servan K C of GHSS Kuttamath in Kasaragod district achieved 50.93m in Discus Throw (1.5 kg) in Junior Boys category.

