More irregularities alleged in Cusat professor appointment

On Tuesday, SUCC had petitioned the governor alleging that Usha was appointed in Cusat in 2019 on the basis of a ‘fake’ teaching experience certificate issued by Aravindakumar.

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after alleging irregularities in the appointment of Usha K, wife of MG University Pro-Vice Chancellor C T Aravindakumar, as a professor at Cusat, the Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) has come up with another charge against the interview process to select her.

Citing documents obtained through right to information (RTI), SUCC, a whistleblowers’ group in the higher education sector, said Usha was awarded high marks in the interview, which sidelined candidates with more research and teaching experience than her. While Usha bagged 19 of 20 marks and was placed first, another candidate with better academic qualifications was awarded only five marks.

Candidates who were rejected also included an associate professor of Cusat with over 21 years’ experience. According to SUCC, the PSC model adopted by universities, which prescribes only 70% maximum marks in an interview (14 out of 20), was flouted in Usha’s case.  On Tuesday, SUCC had petitioned the governor alleging that Usha was appointed in Cusat in 2019 on the basis of a ‘fake’ teaching experience certificate issued by Aravindakumar.

CUSAT DENIES ALLEGATIONS
 

Kochi: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has denied allegations raised by a whistleblowers’ group regarding the appointment of Usha K as professor and head of the School of Environmental Studies at the university. The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) had petitioned Governor Arif Mohammed Khan citing irregularities in the appointment of Usha. The petition alleged that Usha was appointed in 2019 on the basis of a ‘fake’ teaching experience certificate issued by her spouse and presently MG University Pro-Vice Chancellor C T Aravindakumar. According to Cusat, the appointment was made in strict adherence to the UGC regulations of 2010, and as per the university notification dated August 17, 2015. “The allegations are baseless and false. Hence, denied by the university,” university authorities said.

