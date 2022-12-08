Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vizhinjam port protest agitation tent dismantled

The government and the Latin Archdiocese had come to an agreement to end the stir on Tuesday.

Published: 08th December 2022 07:27 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam protest committee led by the Latin Archdiocese has dismantled the temporary protest pandal (tent) erected in connection with the agitation in front of the  Vizhinjam port gate. The workers dismantled the tent at noon on Wednesday. The government and the Latin Archdiocese had come to an agreement to end the stir on Tuesday.

Meanwhile the sections supporting the port construction and the Archdiocese-led protest committee had come out openly by justifying their positions.Vizhinjam Motherport Action Samithi (V-MAC) while congratulating the state government for ending the agitation asked the former to investigate the accusation about foreign fund issue raised during the protest. “The protest council did not gain anything during its 140-day-long agitation,” said V- MAC president Elias John.

However the Latin Archdiocese claimed that through the 138-day-long agitation they had created awareness among the public. In a video, Latin Church Vicar General Fr Eugene Pereira also claimed that the decision to end the agitation was not taken by the government alone.

