Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bird watchers to walk into Silent Valley on December 26

 It’s the 30th anniversary of the first-ever bird survey in Silent Valley. It was on December 25-28 in 1990 that the first survey of birds was conducted at the national park.

Published: 10th December 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Silent Valley from Olipara. (File Photo)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  When the temperature drops to 20 degree Celsius in December, amid the sounds of  insects buzzing, frogs croaking, birds chirping, bats pinging and mammals making loud noise, the evergreen forests of Silent Valley National Park will have new visitors. 

A 30- member team of ‘Kerala Natural History Society’ in three to five member groups will walk slowly and silently into the interiors of the forests to conduct a five-day-long bird survey in the national park.  It’s the 30th anniversary of the first-ever bird survey in Silent Valley. It was on December 25-28 in 1990 that the first survey of birds was conducted at the national park.

Although the 30th anniversary was in 2020, due Covid pandemic the survey was postponed. The forest department has now given permission to conduct a survey in the Silent Valley. The survey will start on December 26 and end on 29.

The survey teams will reach first Mukkali in Palakkad on December 26 and from there will move to the interiors of the forest, accompanied by forest officials. The volunteers are selected based on strict criteria. As the purpose of the survey is purely academic, it has been decided not to entertain so-called ‘nature lovers’. 

“Silent Valley has many bird species endemic to the Western Ghat forests,” said C Sushanth, a veteran bird watcher and coordinator of Warblers and Waders. “White -crested Laughingthrushes, Malayan night heron, Hornbill, and Neelgiri wood pigeon are the important bird species in the region. The survey will start from 7 in the morning and will stop at 9 am,” said Sushanth. 

According to forest department’s data, a total of 211 species of birds belonging to 40 families under 15 orders have been recorded from Silent Valley. Of them 30 species are from this area. The undisturbed evergreen forest is a perfect host for many rare birds’ breeding ground.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Natural History Society Silent Valley National Park
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp