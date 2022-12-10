IFFK: 'Ariyippu' to be screened today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan’s movie Ariyippu will be screened under the international competition at IFFK on Saturday. The Ukrainian drama film Klondike and Mehdi Ghazanfari’s Hoopoe will also be screened under the same category.

The movie Ariyippu, which was nominated for the Golden Leopard at the 75th Locarno Film Festival, tells the tale of a Delhi-based couple who dream of a better life. The film highlights the struggles of an employee in the post-Covid scenario.

Klondike is the story of an Ukrainian family living on the border of Russia and Ukraine during the beginning of the war. Through the depiction of the traumatic realities of war, the director reflects on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Hoopoe, a man who sells sounds, finds himself in a situation where he must experience all the elements to kiss a girl. Klondike will be screened at Tagore theatre at 11.30am and Ariyippu at 2:30pm. Hoopoe will be screened at Kalabhavan theatre at 2.45 pm.

On Saturday, the film festival will pay tribute to the late actor Prathap Pothen. In recognition of his contribution to Malayalam cinema, the film Kafir directed by Vinod Karikode, featuring Pratap as lead character, will be screened at Kalabhavan at noon.The theme of the film is the story of a householder who is afraid of bearded people. The film discusses the changes in the life of Raghu, who thinks that all those who walk with a beard are bomb-planters. Kafir was released after a quarter-century wait. Before the screening of the film, there will be a release of the book ‘Ritubedhangalioode Pratap Pothen’ edited by E P Rajagopal. Prathap’s daughter, Keya, will attend the event.

The Spanish thriller film Prison 77, directed by Spanish director Alberto Rodrguez and based on the riots that took place in Barcelona’s prison in 1977, will premiere on Saturday. The film, starring Miguel Herran, who played Rio in the Money Heist series, will be shown in the festival’s world cinema section. The theme of the film is the reaction of a young man who is in jail for a crime he did not commit and the events that follow. The film, which was a box office hit, will be screened for the first time in India at the festival.

