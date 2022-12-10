Oh, jolly good show!

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city has embraced the fervour of yet another edition of the week-long International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Day one kicked off with movies such as Remains of the Wind (Portuguese) by Tiago Guedes, and Bomber Number Two (Russian) by Irina Obidova.

Youngsters and elders all mingled together watching movies and conversing with the new and old faces. The fiesta features 184 films in 17 categories from across 70 countries, which will be screened in 14 theatres.

The eight-day annual event also marks an occasion where people from all walks of life, be it celebrities or commoners, unite in the spirit of cinema. TNIE lensman, B P Deepu catches the spirit of conversations and camaraderie centred around cinema from the Tagore theatre.

