Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

University of Kerala signs MoU with Russian varsity for cooperation in various domains

The MoU was signed by the Rector of the Novgorod University Prof. Borovikov Yury and Kerala University Registrar KS Anil Kumar at the university headquarters here on Wednesday. 

Published: 10th December 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University, University of Kerala

Image of Kerala University used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The University of Kerala has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Novgorod State University in Russia for cooperation in cybersecurity, Theoretical Physics and polymer modelling.

The MoU was signed by the Rector of Novgorod University Prof. Borovikov Yury and Kerala University Registrar KS Anil Kumar at the university headquarters here on Wednesday. As per the agreement, training will be provided for one semester of master’s degree programmes in the areas of cybersecurity, theoretical physics and polymer modeling.

Admission will also be provided to 2-3 undergraduates students of the University of Kerala and two post doctorates at the Novgorod State University will be offered on scholarship scheme in the same areas. The Novgorod State University will help the Russian Language Department of the University of Kerala by sending a Russian language teacher for one-two months to work at the Department of Russian Language to increase the quality of teaching.

As per the agreement, Kerala University will provide scholarship for one person from Veliky Novgorod for undergoing training in Malayalam or Hindi. The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy Governor of Novgorod Region Ilya Malenko, Mayor of Veliky Novgorod city Alexander Rozbaum and Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation Ratheesh C Nair. Syndicate members and senior faculty members of the university were also present

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novgorod State University University of Kerala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp