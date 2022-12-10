University of Kerala signs MoU with Russian varsity for cooperation in various domains

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Novgorod State University in Russia for cooperation in cybersecurity, Theoretical Physics and polymer modelling.

The MoU was signed by the Rector of Novgorod University Prof. Borovikov Yury and Kerala University Registrar KS Anil Kumar at the university headquarters here on Wednesday. As per the agreement, training will be provided for one semester of master’s degree programmes in the areas of cybersecurity, theoretical physics and polymer modeling.

Admission will also be provided to 2-3 undergraduates students of the University of Kerala and two post doctorates at the Novgorod State University will be offered on scholarship scheme in the same areas. The Novgorod State University will help the Russian Language Department of the University of Kerala by sending a Russian language teacher for one-two months to work at the Department of Russian Language to increase the quality of teaching.

As per the agreement, Kerala University will provide scholarship for one person from Veliky Novgorod for undergoing training in Malayalam or Hindi. The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy Governor of Novgorod Region Ilya Malenko, Mayor of Veliky Novgorod city Alexander Rozbaum and Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation Ratheesh C Nair. Syndicate members and senior faculty members of the university were also present

