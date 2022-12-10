Zestive spirit

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Christmas round the corner, the capital city has plunged into a festive mood. Shops are all decked up with a wide range of crib sets, stars, lighting, Xmas trees and other deco items. This year, street vendors, too, have joined the party.

Traders say LED lights, stars and trees are the top sellers. Many believe the Christmas-New Year market is finally looking up after the pandemic gloom. And ‘vocal for local’ seems to be the mantra this time.

Anu V, a customer at the Vazhuthacaud Carmel Book Stall’s Xmas sale, says there is a spirit of cheer in the air, a reassurance that things are going back to normal. “Compared with previous years, there are more products to choose from and the pricing is also reasonable,” she adds.

Notably, the market is flooded with make-in-India products. “Domestically made products are trending,” says Fr Augustine Puthiyedathuchalil, manager of Carmel Book Stall. “We have a wide range of crib sets made with poly marble, fibre and plaster of Paris, in prices ranging from `800 to `32,000. Many products are procured from Ernakulam; the crib sets were brought from Trichy. The quality of the crib sets made at Trichy is better than the others.”

Fr Augustine adds that, though not exorbitant, prices have increased slightly. “There is an 8 to 9 per cent rise in the prices this year. However, we are expecting brisk business in the coming days,” he says.

Meanwhile, the wholesale Christmas market is yet to pick up, and there is tight competition. “Earlier, there used to be only two or three wholesale dealers. But now, many traders are setting up special stalls just for Christmas sales,” says Sabeer Hussain, who has been running a shop at Chalai Market for the past 40 years.

Almost all the main markets in the city got into Christmas mode in mid-November. With school holidays coming up, business is expected to boom. “Exams will be over soon and children love these decoration items such as stars, trees and cribs,” says Rajesh, another trader at Chalai.

Sabeer adds that this year, there is a wide variety of LED stars, which have a lot of takers. “They are priced between Rs 150 and Rs 500,” he says. “Cribs are priced between Rs 300 and Rs 1,500. Serial lights cost from Rs 85. The LED Christmas trees, which are also in high demand, cost Rs 2,000 to Rs 8,000, depending on the height and quality. It is heartening to see that demand is growing with each passing day.” Sabeer also highlights that “high-quality Indian products” are ruling the market. “The made-in-India LED lights, stars and Xmas trees are durable unlike the earlier Chinese ones.”

Brisk business

With all mass gatherings, get-togethers and functions back in full swing, seasonal wayside vendors selling cane crib sets and other home decor items are doing brisk business. Every Christmas season, seasonal crib stalls near the AKG Centre attract a lot of buyers, says J Gilbert, who has been selling cribs for the past eight years.

“This year, the demand for cribs has gone up. Last year, I sold about 130. This year, I am expecting double the volume,” he adds. “I usually set up my wayside store on December 1. Today, I sold two cribs worth Rs 5,000 each, and I am getting more such orders. I sell cane cribs priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000. We make the cribs at Kollam and bring them here. Customers come from across Thiruvananthapuram and the neighbouring districts, too.”

‘Vocal for local’

The online market, which flourished during the pandemic shutdown, had adversely impacted local trade across Kerala. “Local traders had suffered heavy losses due to the surge in e-shopping,” says Kerala State Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi president S S Manoj.

“This time, we are expecting customers to visit our shops. We want the customers to touch, feel and buy in the traditional way, and help boost the local economy.”

