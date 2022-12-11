Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Black magic: Godwoman, associates swindle gold, money from family

The complaint is that the godwoman, a native of Kaliyikkavila, and her associates asked for money and gold after arriving at the house to conduct a pooja to “bless” the family to get rid of their bad

Published: 11th December 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Witchcraft, Black magic

For representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The city police have begun a probe to trace a self-styled godwoman called Vidya for allegedly duping a family at Vellayani and swindling 55 sovereigns of gold and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash in the name of black magic. 

The complaint is that the godwoman, a native of Kaliyikkavila, and her associates asked for money and gold after arriving at the house to conduct a pooja to “bless” the family to get rid of their bad luck. The complaint also said that the godwoman threatened to kill all members of the family in a sacrifice when they demanded the valuables back.

Viswambaran, the head of Kodiyil family, decided to approach the godwoman after he was depressed by the deaths in his family. Vidya reached their house early in 2021. The Nemom police said a detailed probe will be conducted after recording the statements of the family members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black magic Godwoman
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp