Accused ‘godwoman’ says complainant gave gold on her own to settle debt

The ritual was allegedly conducted after Vidya claimed that the family was under a bad spell. She has also denied that she is a godwoman.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kaliyikkavila native Vidya, who is accused of swindling 55 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 1.5 lakh from a Vellayani resident under the guise of black magic, has denied charges. Vidya has claimed that the victim gave the ornaments to her for pawning to pay off the debts of former’s family-owned temple.

She was accused of fleecing the gold and cash nearly eighteen months ago. The complainant, Vineethu, alleged that Vidya, who she claimed to be a godwoman, enticed the family to hold rituals during which the valuables were swindled. 

The ritual was allegedly conducted after Vidya claimed that the family was under a bad spell. She has also denied that she is a godwoman. The police sources have ruled out any black magic angle in the case. “They have known each other for years. Vidya has told that she took the gold to settle her financial issues. Half of the gold has been returned,” said police sources.

The sources said Vidya had conducted a ritual at her family temple in 2004. She had given cheques to the priests, who had attended the function. However, since there was no money in her bank account, the cheques bounced and the priests filed a complaint in this regard with a Bengaluru court. It was to settle this issue that Vidya sought the help of Vineethu. 

Vineethu willingly gave away her gold that was kept in the bank locker,” sources said.Later the woman approached the police claiming that she was duped by a godwoman. The police sources said the accused had already returned 32 sovereigns of gold and has sought some time to give back the remaining.

After the Vellayani-based family raised the complaint, the incident garnered wide attention as the matter was related to black magic. The Nemom police said they have recorded the statements of the accused and the complainant, but are yet to register a case as per the wish of the latter.

