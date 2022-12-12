IFFK: Day 3 of fest witnesses rush, scuffle for seats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third day of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) witnessed a heavy rush of delegates on Sunday, with long queues in front of screening venues and jam-packed halls.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Vazhakku had its world premiere at Aries Plex ( Audi-1) at 3pm. Actor Tovino Thomas was also present during the screening. However, tension prevailed outside the hall when many delegates who had reserved their seats could not watch the film as all the seats were found already filled. The delegates and volunteers had a scuffle outside the hall, triggering panic. However, it did not deter the screening of the movie. The police reached the spot and dispersed them.

“My film was well received by the audience, and it will be shown again at the festival in the coming days,” said Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. The film was screened in the Malayalam Cinema Today category.

Another film that stole the show on Sunday was the Italian movie Lord of the Ants directed by Gianni Amello, which was screened in the World Cinema category. The film is about the anti-gay law that existed in Italy in the 1960s.

67 films to be screened today

The fourth day of IFFK will feature 67 films in various categories, including nine in the International Competition section. The much-awaited Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery movie Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam will be screened at Tagore Theatre at 3.30pm. The International Competition section will feature eight more films, including Amil Shivji’s Tug of War, Brazilian film Cordially Yours, Kim Quy Bui’s Memoryland, and the Manipuri film Our Home.

The silent film Foolish Wives, with live music by Johnny Best, will be screened at Tagore Theatre at 6pm. Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion will be screened at Nishagandhi Theatre in the midnight screening section. The fourth day will also pay homage to legendary screenwriter John Paul by screening his debut feature film, Chamaram, at Nila Theatre at 3.15pm.

Master filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s classic Swayamvaram will be screened at the Kalabhavan Theatre at 6pm to celebrate the golden jubilee of the movie. Seven Malayalam films, including 19(1)(a), Vettapattikalum Ottakkarum’ and Dhabariquruvi, will be screened in the Malayalam Cinema Today section.

The remastered version of G Aravindan’s film Thampu will be screened at Sree Theatre at 6.15pm. The upgraded version of Aravindan’s Kummatti was screened at the previous IFFK.

