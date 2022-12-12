IFFK: G Rarish's four-year debut effort examines issues of privacy, morality

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the hustle and bustle at the main venue of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), at Tagore theatre, he stood alone looking at schedules and examining the festival book with studied composure. G Rarish is not much for attention.

The Varkala native, who has been part of the film industry since 2003 as assistant cameraman and cinematographer, is making his debut as a director with the premiere of his Malayalam film, ‘Vettapattikalum Ottakarum’ (The Hounds And The Runners), which will be screened in the ‘Malayalam Cinema Today’ category.

The filmmaker, in his 40s, is on cloud nine as the release of his film marks the fulfilment of a passion. The 90-minute movie delves into subjects of personal freedom, morality and the intrusion of social media on our privacy.

Rarish likes to call it a social satire. “My film falls into the less-explored category of ‘mockumentary’ (a portmanteau of mock and documentary). The film takes birth when the central character, played by Athira Harikumar, of ‘Palthu Janwar’-fame, makes a post on her social media account in 2016 and has to bear the consequences.”

According Rarish, the majority of people have two faces -- one which stands with the victim and the other that secretly hunts them through media. It is a contradiction and this scenario that we witness on social media platforms ended up as the title of the film.”

Rarish studied at the city-based Kerala Film Academy, run by actor-director Venu Nagavally. ‘Vettapattikalum Ottakarum’, which was conceived in 2017, was born out of his passion for films and his continuous attendance at IFFKs since 2003.

Rarish donned the hats of director, screenwriter, producer and even cinematographer for the movie. He even did the editing, which was completely new to him. “In 2013, I turned producer and DOP for a horror movie, titled ‘My Name is Blood’, made by my friends. But due to financial issues, it was paused. I decided to start afresh by handling most the roles in the making of a film, making the process cost-effective. I shot the film using a camera lent by my friends.

The film features more than 100 characters but I was alone in capturing them. The selection of my work at the IFFK is a vindication for my struggles,” says Rarish, about the challenges of filming. ‘Vettapattikalum Ottakarum’ will be screened at Sree Padmanabha theatre at 3.15pm on Monday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the hustle and bustle at the main venue of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), at Tagore theatre, he stood alone looking at schedules and examining the festival book with studied composure. G Rarish is not much for attention. The Varkala native, who has been part of the film industry since 2003 as assistant cameraman and cinematographer, is making his debut as a director with the premiere of his Malayalam film, ‘Vettapattikalum Ottakarum’ (The Hounds And The Runners), which will be screened in the ‘Malayalam Cinema Today’ category. The filmmaker, in his 40s, is on cloud nine as the release of his film marks the fulfilment of a passion. The 90-minute movie delves into subjects of personal freedom, morality and the intrusion of social media on our privacy. Rarish likes to call it a social satire. “My film falls into the less-explored category of ‘mockumentary’ (a portmanteau of mock and documentary). The film takes birth when the central character, played by Athira Harikumar, of ‘Palthu Janwar’-fame, makes a post on her social media account in 2016 and has to bear the consequences.” According Rarish, the majority of people have two faces -- one which stands with the victim and the other that secretly hunts them through media. It is a contradiction and this scenario that we witness on social media platforms ended up as the title of the film.” Rarish studied at the city-based Kerala Film Academy, run by actor-director Venu Nagavally. ‘Vettapattikalum Ottakarum’, which was conceived in 2017, was born out of his passion for films and his continuous attendance at IFFKs since 2003. Rarish donned the hats of director, screenwriter, producer and even cinematographer for the movie. He even did the editing, which was completely new to him. “In 2013, I turned producer and DOP for a horror movie, titled ‘My Name is Blood’, made by my friends. But due to financial issues, it was paused. I decided to start afresh by handling most the roles in the making of a film, making the process cost-effective. I shot the film using a camera lent by my friends. The film features more than 100 characters but I was alone in capturing them. The selection of my work at the IFFK is a vindication for my struggles,” says Rarish, about the challenges of filming. ‘Vettapattikalum Ottakarum’ will be screened at Sree Padmanabha theatre at 3.15pm on Monday.