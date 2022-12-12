Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police recovers ganja from parked train in Thiruvananthapuram

The contraband was in four packets and was kept beneath the seat in the general compartment of Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, parked in the third platform.

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise sleuths on Sunday recovered ganja weighing 8.21 kg, which was kept in an unclaimed bag underneath the seat of a train that was parked in the Central railway station at Thampanoor.

The contraband was in four packets and was kept beneath the seat in the general compartment of Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, parked in the third platform. It was during an inspection by the excise and the railway police team that the contraband was seized. Excise sources said they have been carrying out surprise checks throughout the state in the wake of impending Christmas and New Year celebrations.

There have been instances of police recovering contraband from trains as they are being smuggled into the state from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, where ganja is cultivated in hinterlands, which remain out of bounds for law enforcement agencies.

The railway police had seized a similar quantity of ganja from Chennai Mail that arrived at the Central station on November 5. The packets were found lying underneath a seat. The police are yet to nab the culprit in the case. The sources said the drug packets are dropped underneath the seats either to dodge the police examination or for other group members to fetch it safely from there. Since the carriers are not caught in the act, the agencies rarely make headway in the investigations.

