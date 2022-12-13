Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CBI gives clean chit to MLA A P Anil Kumar

The complainant had alleged that the leaders sexually exploited her on various occasions when she approached them for business purposes.

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The CBI probing the rape allegations levelled by a woman entrepreneur against certain Congress leaders has given a clean chit to former Tourism Minister MLA A P Anil Kumar. 
The report in this regard was filed by the agency before the CBI Court here, sources said. The rape allegation was levelled against BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty, who was then a Congress legislator, former  Oommen Chandy, MPs Adoor Prakash, Hibi Eden, K C Venugopal, and Anil Kumar.

Her complaint against Anil Kumar was that he had raped her in a five-star hotel during the Kochi Travel Mart. However, the probe agency said it failed to recover evidence against Anil Kumar. 

