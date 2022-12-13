CBI gives clean chit to MLA A P Anil Kumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI probing the rape allegations levelled by a woman entrepreneur against certain Congress leaders has given a clean chit to former Tourism Minister MLA A P Anil Kumar.

The report in this regard was filed by the agency before the CBI Court here, sources said. The rape allegation was levelled against BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty, who was then a Congress legislator, former Oommen Chandy, MPs Adoor Prakash, Hibi Eden, K C Venugopal, and Anil Kumar.

The complainant had alleged that the leaders sexually exploited her on various occasions when she approached them for business purposes.

Her complaint against Anil Kumar was that he had raped her in a five-star hotel during the Kochi Travel Mart. However, the probe agency said it failed to recover evidence against Anil Kumar.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI probing the rape allegations levelled by a woman entrepreneur against certain Congress leaders has given a clean chit to former Tourism Minister MLA A P Anil Kumar. The report in this regard was filed by the agency before the CBI Court here, sources said. The rape allegation was levelled against BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty, who was then a Congress legislator, former Oommen Chandy, MPs Adoor Prakash, Hibi Eden, K C Venugopal, and Anil Kumar. The complainant had alleged that the leaders sexually exploited her on various occasions when she approached them for business purposes. Her complaint against Anil Kumar was that he had raped her in a five-star hotel during the Kochi Travel Mart. However, the probe agency said it failed to recover evidence against Anil Kumar.