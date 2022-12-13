Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Nanpakal Nerathu...’ premieres at IFFK; reprises LJP’s magic

S Hareesh’s screenplay is top-notch, in keeping with his previous collaborations with Lijo, including Churuli and Jallikattu.

Published: 13th December 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The world premiere of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty, was warmly received by the IFFK audience on Monday. 

The Tagore theatre was packed to the rafters because of the hype the movie had generated, and many LJP “fans” were left ruing missing the screening. In keeping with the broad theme of Lijo’s previous flicks, ‘Nanpakal...’ also depicts a sudden change in character and surroundings.

It starts with a title card praising both Malayalam and Tamil languages: “Malayalam is one of the classical languages in India, while Tamil is the oldest classical language in India.” The 107-minute movie showcases the bond shared between the two languages and cultures with a unique storyline.

Mammootty brilliantly portrays the roles of James and a Tamil villager. The film follows the events that lead up to James’s transformation. The film can be interpreted in multiple ways -- true to Lijo’s style – due to its underlying elements, layering of the story and craft.

S Hareesh’s screenplay is top-notch, in keeping with his previous collaborations with Lijo, including Churuli and Jallikattu. But what stands out is the cinematography by Theni Eswar. Most of the shots are static, and he has excelled in the candid shots of Velankanni and its surroundings. Sound design is also impressive, with extended dialogues from retro Tamil films playing on a television in a village home. This was nicely woven into the storyline. The editing by Deepu S Joseph is also praiseworthy.

Actors Ashokan, Ramya Pandian, Rajesh Sharma, and other new faces stand out with their performances. The film will be screened twice more on Wednesday. 

In a post-screening Q&A session, Lijo said that he would consult with festival organisers to ensure more screenings at the IFFK in the coming days. He also confirmed his next film starring Mohanlal, which was greeted with loud cheers.

PLOT SYNOPSIS
The plot revolves around James’s transformation into a local Tamil farmer in a remote village near Velankanni. James and his family were part of group returning home after visiting the pilgrim centre in a mini-bus owned by a drama production company. The film captures the mental metamorphosis that James undergoes after a siesta in the bus that had halted at a village on his instruction

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp