‘Nanpakal Nerathu...’ premieres at IFFK; reprises LJP’s magic

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The world premiere of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty, was warmly received by the IFFK audience on Monday.

The Tagore theatre was packed to the rafters because of the hype the movie had generated, and many LJP “fans” were left ruing missing the screening. In keeping with the broad theme of Lijo’s previous flicks, ‘Nanpakal...’ also depicts a sudden change in character and surroundings.

It starts with a title card praising both Malayalam and Tamil languages: “Malayalam is one of the classical languages in India, while Tamil is the oldest classical language in India.” The 107-minute movie showcases the bond shared between the two languages and cultures with a unique storyline.

Mammootty brilliantly portrays the roles of James and a Tamil villager. The film follows the events that lead up to James’s transformation. The film can be interpreted in multiple ways -- true to Lijo’s style – due to its underlying elements, layering of the story and craft.

S Hareesh’s screenplay is top-notch, in keeping with his previous collaborations with Lijo, including Churuli and Jallikattu. But what stands out is the cinematography by Theni Eswar. Most of the shots are static, and he has excelled in the candid shots of Velankanni and its surroundings. Sound design is also impressive, with extended dialogues from retro Tamil films playing on a television in a village home. This was nicely woven into the storyline. The editing by Deepu S Joseph is also praiseworthy.

Actors Ashokan, Ramya Pandian, Rajesh Sharma, and other new faces stand out with their performances. The film will be screened twice more on Wednesday.

In a post-screening Q&A session, Lijo said that he would consult with festival organisers to ensure more screenings at the IFFK in the coming days. He also confirmed his next film starring Mohanlal, which was greeted with loud cheers.

PLOT SYNOPSIS

The plot revolves around James’s transformation into a local Tamil farmer in a remote village near Velankanni. James and his family were part of group returning home after visiting the pilgrim centre in a mini-bus owned by a drama production company. The film captures the mental metamorphosis that James undergoes after a siesta in the bus that had halted at a village on his instruction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The world premiere of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty, was warmly received by the IFFK audience on Monday. The Tagore theatre was packed to the rafters because of the hype the movie had generated, and many LJP “fans” were left ruing missing the screening. In keeping with the broad theme of Lijo’s previous flicks, ‘Nanpakal...’ also depicts a sudden change in character and surroundings. It starts with a title card praising both Malayalam and Tamil languages: “Malayalam is one of the classical languages in India, while Tamil is the oldest classical language in India.” The 107-minute movie showcases the bond shared between the two languages and cultures with a unique storyline. Mammootty brilliantly portrays the roles of James and a Tamil villager. The film follows the events that lead up to James’s transformation. The film can be interpreted in multiple ways -- true to Lijo’s style – due to its underlying elements, layering of the story and craft. S Hareesh’s screenplay is top-notch, in keeping with his previous collaborations with Lijo, including Churuli and Jallikattu. But what stands out is the cinematography by Theni Eswar. Most of the shots are static, and he has excelled in the candid shots of Velankanni and its surroundings. Sound design is also impressive, with extended dialogues from retro Tamil films playing on a television in a village home. This was nicely woven into the storyline. The editing by Deepu S Joseph is also praiseworthy. Actors Ashokan, Ramya Pandian, Rajesh Sharma, and other new faces stand out with their performances. The film will be screened twice more on Wednesday. In a post-screening Q&A session, Lijo said that he would consult with festival organisers to ensure more screenings at the IFFK in the coming days. He also confirmed his next film starring Mohanlal, which was greeted with loud cheers. PLOT SYNOPSIS The plot revolves around James’s transformation into a local Tamil farmer in a remote village near Velankanni. James and his family were part of group returning home after visiting the pilgrim centre in a mini-bus owned by a drama production company. The film captures the mental metamorphosis that James undergoes after a siesta in the bus that had halted at a village on his instruction