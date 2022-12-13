Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Seat reservation issue triggers ruckus at fest venue, three booked

Scuffle over not getting seats to watch world premiere of LJP’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chaos reigned day-4 of the the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), with the main venue Tagore Theatre witnessing unruly behaviours and protests by delegates over allotment of reserved seats, raising serious questions on the conduct of the fest by the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy.

The frustration of the delegates who did not get seats to watch the world premiere of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam led to a protest and minor scuffle with the volunteers near the entrance of the Tagore Theatre on Monday. The Museum police arrested three delegates on charges of rioting at the venue. They were later released on bail. The protest was an extension of the one that took place at Aries Plex on Sunday during the screening of ‘ Vazhakku’ by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.

On Monday, tense moments prevailed after the volunteers informed the delegates waiting in a queue in front of the Tagore Theatre that the seats got filled. As many of them had reserved the seats for the show, they entered into a heated argument with the volunteers. Though four policemen were present at the spot, the organisers had to call more personnel from the Museum police station to bring the situation under control. The protesters dispersed after the officials promised that repeat shows would be arranged in the coming days.   

However, some delegates, who were standing in the queue from 11am, were furious over not being able to watch the movie’s premiere show. “The reservation process is a farce. Though I had reserved a seat, I could not enter the hall as all the seats got filled by 3pm. The show started at 3.30pm. It’s not acceptable,” said G Francis, a delegate.

