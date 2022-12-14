Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

66 films to be screened today

Siddharth Chauhan’s debut feature film ‘Amar Colony’, set in his home town Shimla, will have its Indian premiere on Wednesday.

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IFFK will screen 66 movies under various categories on Wednesday, including the final screening of ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’; India’s Oscar nomination, ‘The Chhello Show’; Aimar Labaki’s ‘Cordially Yours,’ ‘99 Moons,’ and Spanish film ‘Prison 77.’ ‘Ariyippu,’ ‘Alam,’ ‘Our Home’ and ‘Tori and Lokita’ by the Dardenne Brothers will also have its last screening on the same day.

Siddharth Chauhan’s debut feature film ‘Amar Colony’, set in his home town Shimla, will have its Indian premiere on Wednesday.

Alenjandro Jodorowsky’s ‘The Holy Mountain’ will be featured in the surreal cinema of Alenjandro Jodorowsky category. Tunisian film ‘Harka,’ Israeli film ‘My Neighbor Adolf,’ ‘Boy from Heaven,’ ‘The Cake Dynasty,’ ‘The Ocean Angel, Portuguese film ‘Paloma,’ Indonesian film ‘Before Now and Then,’ and 21 other world films will be shown for the first time.

THE COMMOTION AT IFFK

continued on the third day due to lack of seats for delegates who made reservations. On Tuesday, the delegates protested and had a minor scuffle with the police at Aries Plex during the second screening of ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ at 12pm. The delegates were waiting in the queue that extended up to Overbridge Junction, from 9.30am braving the scorching heat. However, the seats were filled by 11.15am.

