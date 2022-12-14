A land of memories of despair and love

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vietnamese film, Memoryland by young woman filmmaker, Kim Quy Bui, is a melancholy lament of life. The film delves into death and despair by featuring three interconnected lives, and human relationships. Though the film had its Indian Premiere at the competition section of IFFK on Monday, the show missed its director. The youngster in her 30s is under treatment for lung cancer which was diagnosed after the completion of her second film, Memoryland.

Mai Nguyen | B P Deepu

Representing the film at the fest was its producer, Nguyen Mai. The young producer in a conversation with TNIE shared her excitement as the film received a full-packed audience. “It was for the first time that such a huge footfall was witnessed for our film after the pandemic. Unfortunately, the director failed to make it to the fest due to poor health. The film is about death where three phases of it - Send Off, Nether World and This World - are depicted through three narratives,” says Nguyen.

She said the film is a revelation of the concept of death and connected rituals in Vietnamese culture. She says, though the characters don’t meet with each other in the movie, the incidents are interlinked. “The subject of the film was inspired by the death of the director’s father in 2010. Her father had suggested not to perform death rituals for him as the family cannot afford it. But later, the rituals were performed for him every year by the family. This despair of loved ones inspired Kim to weave the script and direct”, adds Nguyen.

Though the film is quoted from personal experiences, it also unfolds the present concern in Vietnam, where the rural landscapes are abandoned by villagers by shifting to urbanscapes. The film explores inter-family relationships, and love for each other apart from dealing with the subject- death.

“According to Vietnamese belief, death is not an end as the soul lives in another world so the concept is also explored in the narratives. The film also unfolds the elements of feeling love through one of the three narratives too. The loneliness of a widow who is left alone in the countryside of Vietnam and how she moves out shows the power of love in our lives. In reality, many are evacuating from rural areas of the country to city life. Thus our film is also an awareness to understand the value of the village and holding our roots strong”.

With the film shot in 2018 in and around Vietnam, Kim Quy Bui has consciously explored human relations by quoting nuances from her own tragedies in her life. “’She is recovering slowly by motivating herself by writing scripts for her next film project,” says Nguyen.

