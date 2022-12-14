Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A lens to women’s issues

A photograph speaks a thousand words, and for young Vishnu Santhosh from Kollam, photography is a mode to express his views on society. 

Child Sexual Abuse

Representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A photograph speaks a thousand words, and for young Vishnu Santhosh from Kollam, photography is a mode to express his views on society. Recently the 25-year-old photographer made headlines for his conceptual photo shoot on women’s issues, which is shared on his social media page.

“My work on Covid warriors during the peak pandemic period was a hit. That is when I realised the impact of storytelling through images. And I started the series called ‘Why’ in 2020. It featured women of three age groups, young, middle-aged and old raising the question of abuses and restrictions put on them due to their gender,” he says. The youngster continued to share similar women-centric topics. And on this year’s Women’s Day, he released a special feature portraying acid-attack victims and their struggles for survival. 

Another thought-provoking attempt by Vishnu was a photo shoot of Dr Shahina Kunjumuhammed from Ernakulam who survived a fire during her childhood. “I approached her as I wanted to make her come out of the shell she was in due to the burn marks. She is an inspirational personality. Her photo shoot was at the Malarikkal lake in Kottayam filled with water lilies. It was her first public appearance revealing her face to the public. The photoshoot enabled Dr Shahina to find her life partner too,” Vishnu says. 

The unusual frames of Vishnu also include a wedding photo shoot of the Kozhikode-based wheelchair-bound Dr Fathima Asla. His latest photo feature centres around the recent murder of Shraddha Walker in Delhi by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala.

