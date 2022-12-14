An IFFK issue

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Complaints mount from irate delegates of the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) raising concerns about the future of the festival. Touted as one of the prominent film festivals in the country, IFFK sees an exponential increase in the number of visitors every year. However, this ime, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy the agency hosting the festival has miserably failed to ensure smooth conduct, say delegates from around the globe.

The issues, starting from the limit on the number of movies one can watch a day, erupted on Monday during the premiere of director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s latest and festival favourite Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Another fight erupted during the screening of Tovino starrer Vazhakku. This year around 14,000 people, including delegates, media personnel, and guests, are taking part in the festival. The academy has deployed around 150 to 200 volunteers to manage the crowd.

Dissent started brewing among visitors on the new reservation system introduced by the Academy. With around 184 films being screened across 14 venues, many blame the registration system. Allowing so many people to register was a huge mistake, they say.

“The academy has made this fest into a child play. They should have restricted number of delegates to 9,000. Only 8,500 seats are available if you put together all venues. So it’s foolish to admit around 14,000 people to the festival,” says public health activist Dr B Ekbal, who regularly attends IFFK.

“I am 75 years old now and I can see how the festival has turned hostile towards the elderly. It is unfair to introduce a 100 per cent reservation system for seat allotment. Earlier, they used to give a separate queue for the elderly but not any more. They should have allotted 10% seats for elderly,” he adds.

‘Worst edition’

Unruly incidents and ruckus over reservations have become a talking point at the venues. Some even led to law and order issues. On Tuesday, organisers were unable to control the heavy rush of delegates at Tagore Theatre. The situation was the same as on the previous day. Nirmal Kumar, a delegate from Palakkad, has been attending the fest for the past eight years without fail. “This is the worst one I have attended to date,” says the irate cinephile.

Delegates having a friendly talk with the police personnel

at Tagore Theatre on Tuesday

“They have introduced a registration system, but we are unable to book even a single movie. I am not saying all other editions were perfect, but they handled grievances better. They are using muscle to suppress the dissent. I am deeply disappointed,” he says.

He is not alone. Nimitha P and Nikitha P, two sisters who came from Malappuram to attend the festival, were also saddened by the state of affairs. “We arrived here this morning and we are unable to reserve movies as the seats are full. For tomorrow also the bookings are full. We are disappointed. The only hope is the screenings at Nishagandhi,” Nimitha says.

’Need more screenings’

Many say, scaling up the infrastructure will be key to ensure better conduct of the festival in the future.

Film enthusiast Manoj K Puthiyavila says the Academy should find more theatres to conduct IFFK and the government should allot more funds to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. “The number of delegates is growing each year and the academy should plan accordingly or restrict the numbers of delegates. They should study the flaws and plan scientifically,” Manoj says.

Film critic C S Venkateswaran also calls for better arrangements and infrastructure. “Unless we scale up infrastructure, there will be a rush, and chaos is inevitable. Reducing the number of movies and increasing the screenings will help. The delegates should also choose the movies in a diverse manner instead of rushing to watch only the popular ones,” he says.

“Serious watching is missing and it’s not a healthy culture for a festival. When popular films get released in the theatres, they are accessible to everyone,” Venkateswaran says.

‘Will discuss matters’

Shaji N Karun, Chairman of Kerala State Film Development Corporation says there will be an open discussion to evaluate the festival immediately after the culmination. “After reaching a decision, we will meet with the Cultural Minister to draw up a plan for the festival next year. The growing number of participants is a post-pandemic trend and it will go up in the coming years. Many people are coming down to attend the festival only for two or three days. We need to study all these trends,” he says.

According to him, the delegates need have a better idea of the movies they want to watch before reaching the festival. “And the Academy should know the trends and demands of the delegates,” says Shaji, who was the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy earlier.

‘No flaws’

However, the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy denies any organising flaws in the conduct of the festival. Ajoy Chandran, secretary of Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, says, “We are unable to restrict the participation because of the huge demand. Some issues relating to reservation happened for a couple of Malayalam movies. We have introduced 100 per cent reservation to avoid such issues”. He adds that many outsiders who don’t have the festival pass crept into the venue creating a ruckus. “We don’t know how this happened.

One of the individuals who got arrested doesn’t have a registration. A few people who reserved the seats for the Lijo Jose Pallissery movie didn’t get entry because people who don’t have registration barged in. Our volunteers are students and they have their own limitations while managing delegates,” he says. He also adds that the demand for a festival complex remains an unrealised dream. “The project is still alive and we are unable to find suitable land for it.

Nobody wants the festival to be organised outside the city,” Ajoy says. It is learned that the Academy allotted more passes for students. Nearly 4,000 students are taking part in the festival this year. “The participation of students has gone up. Many are first-timers and they want to watch movies together. It is impossible to watch everything together here,” he adds.

