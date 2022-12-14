Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Gadkari to inaugurate elevated highway, other NH projects tomorrow

The minister will also officially open the Kuthiran tunnels constructed in the the Thrissur district.

Published: 14th December 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

National Highway

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The official inauguration of the Kazhakoottam elevated highway and the foundation stone laying ceremony of all the NH 66 road projects from Kazhakootam in the south to Kasaragod in the north will be held on Thursday. Union Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch the projects at the convention centre in Greenfield Stadium at 11.30am.

Though the 2.72-kilometre-long elevated highway, which is the longest such highway in the state, was planned to be opened to the public on December 2, it was opened without an official inauguration on December 3.

The minister will also officially open the Kuthiran tunnels constructed in the the Thrissur district. The foundation stone laying will be for 12 national highway projects covering 403km in the state at a cost of Rs 40,453 crore.

Stone laying of proposed six-lane projects
1. Edappally-Thuravoor
2. Thuravoor south -Paravoor bridge
3. Paravoor to Kottankulangara
4. Kottankulangara to Kollam bypass
5. Kollam bypass to Kadampattukonam
6. Kadampattukonam to Kazhakootam

