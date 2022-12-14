Stray dog injured by CET staff dies; PFA cries foul

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) has come under flak from the People for Animals (PFA) after video emerged of a three-month-old stray puppy being beaten to death on its campus. V Suresh Babu, principal of CET, told TNIE that he came to know of the incident only after the PFA showed him the video.

CET is known as a dog-friendly campus, even for strays. But when students complained of some of them being rabid, authorities were forced to take action.

The college was closed down on Monday due to the presence of suspected rabid dogs. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s dog-catching squad nabbed eight strays from the campus on Monday.

The puppy which had strayed onto the CET campus was nettled by some staff members.

“The frantic puppy barked at them, which led them to turn on it. When PFA volunteers collected the puppy from the CET campus, it drank water and also took food. But within a few hours it breathed its last. The postmortem revealed that the puppy died of rib fracture,” Sreedevi S Kartha of PFA told TNIE. The CET principal termed the incident as unfortunate. He said normal classes were held on Tuesday.

