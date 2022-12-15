Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Flower show set for grand comeback in Kerala's capital city

Over two lakh flowers will be part of the show, the organisers say. Rare flowers from different parts of the world, too, will be showcased.

Published: 15th December 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Rose Society, in partnership with the District Tourism Council, will organise ‘Nagara Vasantham’ floral extravaganza from December 21 to January 3 to usher in Christmas and the New Year.

The roads from Vellayamballam to Kowdiar, Sasthamangalam, Vazhuthacaud and Spencer Junction will be lined on both sides with an array of flowers and ornamental plants. 

A flower arrangement competition is also being organised for children and adults. The registration date has been extended till December 16. For details, contact: 9249798390, 9496206950

Comments

