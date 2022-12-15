Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

IFFK: The free whirled

TNIE lensman B P Deepu captures the zing at Tagore Theatre

International Film Festival of Kerala

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Vibing with movies, music, friends and new faces this is what the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is for movie buffs and youngsters attending the festival without fail every year. The ambience at the main venue Tagore Theatre stands testimony to this feeling. 

As always, the delegates have been making bold, outlandish style statements. The mood is electrifying. And the free spirit soars high.

“This is a common platform for like-minded and non-judgemental people. We can wear whatever we want and just be ourselves here. These are the few days I look forward to every year,” Abin Sheeba Chandran, a young ciniphile from Kannur. 

The cultural events being held at Tagore Theatre have enriched this year’s IFFK. “I couldn’t watch many movies because of the reservation issues, but still the energy here is unmatchable,” says Abhiraj C, who came from Kollam. 

“There is a new kind of freedom here, which is rare in our society, even on college campuses. IFFK is a different community altogether. I made a lot of new friends at the fest,” says Sreelakshmi G, a 21-year-old student who is enjoying her first IFFK outing.

