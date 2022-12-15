Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Woman hacked to death in public by partner in Thiruvananthapuram

One of the eyewitnesses said the man came to the place in a two-wheeler and hacked the woman using a machete.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman in her late 30s was hacked to death by her partner near Vazhayila on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday morning, sending shockwaves across the capital city.

Unverified sources said the deceased has been identified as Sindhu, while the killer has been named as Ragesh, who was living together with Sindhu. 

The incident occurred by 9 am in public as the woman was walking along the road leading from Peroorkada to Vazhayila. 

One of the eyewitnesses said the man came to the place in a two-wheeler and hacked the woman using a machete.

"The first strike was on her neck. As she cried for help at the top of her voice, the man struck her on her head next after which she collapsed to the ground. He did not stop even then and continued hacking her, " the eyewitness said.

The assailant was restrained by a group of youngsters, who relished to the locality after hearing the veil of the woman. He was then handed over to the police.

The police sources said the woman sustained about 10 deep cuts. 

The victim reportedly hailed from Nanniyodu near Palode, while Ragesh was from Kilimanoor. The two had their own families, but they were living together. The police sources said Ragesh was having doubts about Sindhu drifting away from the relationship and hence committed the murder.

