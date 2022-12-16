Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Early-stage startups with good talent pool boon for Kerala: Suman Sengupta

He said that there is a huge potential in Kerala in terms of start-up investments.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when state’s start-ups are looking for angel investors to help them develop their products, the startup conclave Huddle Global organised a session for them to pitch their product to investors worldwide. On the first day, many investors turned up to meet the start-ups that came forward seeking investments. Suman Sengupta, head of Professional Services at Lead Angels (P) Ltd, Mumbai, spoke to TNIE about his willingness to invest in Kerala-based start-ups.

“Kerala has unique opportunities with the advent of many early-stage start-ups. This is an advantage for Kerala. Besides, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, Kerala is focusing on ‘ 5G’ and ‘Internet of Things’.  That itself shows Kerala’s advancement in technology and its proactive government,” Suman said.

He said that there is a huge potential in Kerala in terms of start-up investments. “Kerala has a very good talent pool in education. That is the growth area of the state. So that’s why I am here to handpick good start-ups for investments,” Suman added.

Suman has come to the ‘Huddle Global’ summit for the second time. He participated in the first edition of the summit. Suman is a chartered accountant and economics graduate with 25 years of finance, strategic planning, and treasury experience in telecom and IT industries. His task is to evaluate and structure investments in start-ups, help start-ups with financial decision-making, and prepare them for growth through funding.

