IFFK: Curtains to come down today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The eight-day-long movie extravaganza - the 27th International Festival of Kerala (IFFK)- will come to a colourful end on Friday. As many as 15 movies will be screened on the closing day of the festival including Jafar Panahi’s No Bears, Opium, Paloma, Promise Me This, and The Novelists Film. Delegates can watch movies without reservations on Friday.

The Turkish movie The Four Walls, Amar Colony by Siddharth Chauhan that tells the story of three women, the movie adaptation of Satyajith Ray’s short story The Storyteller by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Masahiro Kobayashi’s Lear on the Shore that tells the story of an 84-year-old man with dementia will be screened on Friday. The Kazakhistan movie Zere, Manuela Martelli’s 1976, Hungarian movie The Game, The Forger, Bittersweet Rain, and The Happiest Man in the World will also be screened on Friday. Following the closing ceremony, the movie that wins ‘best movie’ will also be screened.

‘Films should not be taught by certain rules’ says Bela Tarr Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr was of the opinion that films should not be taught by certain rules and regulations. Speaking at the Aravindan Memorial Lecture conducted as part of the 27th IFFK, he said that if he had power, he would have shut down all the film schools. He also added that editing should happen in cameras while shooting. National-award winning film critic C S Venkiteswaran was the moderator for the lecture.

He added that scripts are separate languages from cinema. It’s just paper that gets wasted during filming. Cinema is the director’s art and one can recognize its director just by seeing a frame. The book titled Kaalathinte Irul Bhoopadangal written by C S Venkiteswaran was released by Minister P Rajeeve by handing it over to Bela Tarr. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith, secretary C Ajoy, artistic director Deepika Suseelan and C S Venkiteswaran attended the function.

