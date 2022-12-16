Kerala has most vibrant startup ecosystem in India, says CM Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has built the most vibrant startup ecosystem in the country that is comparable to the best anywhere in the world, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating the two-day ‘Huddle Global’, a start-up conclave organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) at The Leela Raviz, Kovalam, on Thursday. The chief minister assured his government’s full support to startups which have a pivotal role to play in the state’s journey towards a knowledge economy. Vijayan said an emerging technology startup hub will be set up in the state capital to further strengthen incubation infrastructure and support innovation programmes.

Noting that the state offered the best opportunities for a wide array of enterprises for startups in various domains like IT, VT (Virtualization Technology), and food processing, the chief minister said a major initiative to connect tourism industry with startup ecosystem is in the offing. Kerala Government envisions having 15,000 startups and two lakh jobs. This financial year alone the state has witnessed creation of one lakh small and medium enterprises,” he said.

The state supports startups through Innovation Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDCs) and Youth Innovation Programme (YIP). Digital infrastructure has been scaled up with the launch of KFon. These enable anyone with an innovative idea from any part of the world to come to Kerala and set up their enterprise and flourish in a most conducive atmosphere.

The chief minister said that by bringing a wide range of global audiences together, Huddle Global has been able to introduce Kerala’s startup ecosystem to the world, setting it on a trajectory of accelerated growth.

On the occasion, the CM released the fifth Kerala Startup Ecosystem Report. He also presented the Pride of Kerala Award to Genrobotics, which developed the sewer- cleaning robot ‘Bandicoot’ to phase out manual scavenging. Vimal Govind M K, co-founder, Genrobotics, received the award. More than 3,000 participants from India and abroad, seeking business, investment, and partnership opportunities, are attending the meet.

