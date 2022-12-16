Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

UST announces hackathon winners   

The team Orsted from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, won first place.

Published: 16th December 2022 05:51 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The leading digital transformation solutions company, UST has 
announced the winners of the second edition of its D3 Code, a hackathon for college and university students across India. 

The team Orsted from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, won first place. Meta4 from Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering from Thiruvananthapuram, and GAAD from College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, won second and third prizes, respectively. 

India’s largest hackathon for college and university students highlighted innovative metaverse solutions. Over 840 applications from 146 teams across India attended this year’s D3 Code, which consisted of three rounds. 

The finalist’s teams participated in the 24-hour onsite hackathon at the UST Thiruvananthapuram campus on December 11 and 12. The winners were announced at the 5th annual technology conference preceded by week-long events that concluded on Thursday.

