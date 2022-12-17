Ground reality: Valiyathura Football Ground, the grooming haven of players from coastal hamlets

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Football is a feeling for the folks of Valiyathura - a tiny coastal hamlet in the capital - which has given birth to numerous professional soccer players and athletes. Valiyathura Football Ground - the grooming ground in the career of many professional football players from the coastal hamlets - continues to be in a state of ruin. For the youngsters of Valiyathura, the ground is an integral part of their lives and it has a history of holding New Year celebrations for over 131 years.

Ever since the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar, a football frenzy has taken over the coastal stretches but the ground, which used to be the venue of cultural and sports gatherings, is missing out on all the action this season.

The ground has shrunk from 96 metres to 20 metres in the past 8 to 10 years. The lack of open spaces and football grounds is becoming a matter of concern for young footballers who undergo training at the clubs in Valiyathura. The ground had hosted the first-ever women’s football tournament and many historical matches.

“Many of us build our lives from this ground. This ground has produced around 300 athletes, mostly footballers, and all of them made it in their lives because of the love for this sport. We used to put up huge screens to stream the world cup so the entire community could come together and watch,” says Jude Antony, secretary, Valiyathura Football Club.

The club has been offering coaching for students from the coastal hamlet for the past many years. “The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been giving us special grants under the day boarding scheme for offering football coaching to children from the coastal hamlet. We used to give training to an average of 100 students. During mornings, adults used to train on the ground and in the evening we used to train students belonging to Classes 5, 6 and 7. These children used to get selection in SAI,” says Jude Antony.

He said that a large majority of the students cannot afford professional football coaching. “Many artificial turfs and clubs have come up and a very small section of the children with the high financial background is going to such clubs for coaching,” he adds. According to local fisherfolks, back in 1971 the foundation stone was laid to construct a proper football ground at Valiyathura. We have been hosting arts and sports events on the ground every new year for the past 35 years.

Though the condition of the ground worsens with each passing year, the demand for the protection of the ground falls on deaf ears. According to Valiyathura ward councillor Sheeba Patrick, the upkeep of the ground is not on the priority list of the government or the local body. “People are losing their homes due to the advancement of the sea and sea erosion. Every year, huge waves are swallowing our coast and the government is giving priority to those facing displacement,” says Sheeba.

“The ground started washing away in front of our eyes and we have urged the authorities, the MLA and even the MP to make interventions. Apart from promises, nothing has happened. A couple of years ago, the city corporation constructed a gallery in the ground spending around Rs 48 lakh. But now the ground is being used by the fisherman to park their boats,” says Sheeba.

The ground has always remained the epicentre of activities in the coastal belt and with coaching coming to a halt, the youngsters are unable to go for practice. “Sports have taken a back seat for youngsters and now many are into drugs. Open spaces and playgrounds play a crucial role in moulding youngsters. The authorities should realise this and maintain the ground,” says professional football player Othallo Tabia, who had played for the I-league for 13 years. Meanwhile, local MLA and Transport Minister Antony Raju has promised to make interventions to save the ground.

Quick fix ahead of New Year

“This year with the help of St Antony’s Church, Valiyathura, we are planning to hold a friendly football match on the ground. We are planning to host events and cultural programmes during New Year. Two or three loads of sand have been unloaded to fix the ground temporarily to host the events,” says Othallo Tabia, head coach, FC Madras. The church authorities and the local football club are planning to run a campaign against drugs on the occasion to sensitise the youngsters. “Practice is not happening on the ground and fisherfolks have taken over the ground for parking their boats. There needs to be a scientific plan to fix the ground. Saving the shoreline is the key so that fishing activities will not disrupt sports activities on the ground,” said Shibu Stellas, a professional football player. “The football ground is part of my childhood, I played and learnt football from this ground. I carry a lot of memories,” says Shibu, who had played many games for the police and Titanium.

