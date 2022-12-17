Probe begins against cop for sexually abusing Pocso accused

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Rural district crime branch team has started a probe on the complaint against former Ayiroor police station SHO Jayasanil for allegedly raping a 27-year-old youth, who is an accused in a Pocso case.

The officer was accused of sexually assaulting the youth whom he summoned from abroad by threatening that the police would seek Interpol’s service to nab him from the gulf country. According to the complainant, the officer directed him to reach the police quarters with Rs 50,000 as a bribe to scuttle the probe. This was after the officer reached a settlement with the lawyer of the youth.

The youth was told to stay back at the inspector’s place where he was abused later in the night, the complainant said. Meanwhile, an allegation has surfaced that the police were soft-pedalling on the investigation.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Rural district crime branch team has started a probe on the complaint against former Ayiroor police station SHO Jayasanil for allegedly raping a 27-year-old youth, who is an accused in a Pocso case. The officer was accused of sexually assaulting the youth whom he summoned from abroad by threatening that the police would seek Interpol’s service to nab him from the gulf country. According to the complainant, the officer directed him to reach the police quarters with Rs 50,000 as a bribe to scuttle the probe. This was after the officer reached a settlement with the lawyer of the youth. The youth was told to stay back at the inspector’s place where he was abused later in the night, the complainant said. Meanwhile, an allegation has surfaced that the police were soft-pedalling on the investigation.