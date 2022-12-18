Aristo Junction-Model School Road closed for KWA work for 17 days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic at Aristo Junction-Model School Junction Road in the capital is likely to go haywire until January 4 due to the renovation work of two sewerage manholes by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) near Aristo Junction.

Though some pocket roads were closed earlier for smart road work, as part of the Smart City Mission project, the closure of this major busy stretch in the city will cause more inconvenience to motorists and many people who are working in various institutions and hotels that function on this stretch. The traffic has been closed since Saturday morning, and the KWA has already started digging the roads.

On Saturday, confusion prevailed as many KSRTC buses tended to travel through the normal stretch. However, the police personnel stationed at the two sides of the blocking points managed to divert vehicles to the new route. The police said the traffic diversion will be streamlined within a few days as many of the motorists were unaware of the diversion.

“The police and KWA should make necessary arrangements to avoid any traffic congestion. Also, we are on the receiving end until January 4 due to this road blockade. We expect good business in the Christmas-New year season. But this has turned out to be a big blow for many traders and hoteliers. So we urge the authorities to make some arrangements so as to ensure that the people can come and visit shops and hotels,” said Ajay Mathew, a bakery shop owner near Aristo Junction.

Besides shops and hotels, banks and newspaper offices are functioning on this stretch. The 17-day closure may impact the employees who work in these institutions.Thampanoor and Model School junctions are very busy junctions due to the nearby railway station, bus terminal, and other commercial institutions.

The Model School Junction connects traffic from Thampanoor, Bakery Junction, Chengalchoola, Thycaud, and Music College Junction. The work has been started and is expected to be finished ahead of the current schedule, said a KWA official.

As per the traffic arrangements by the Thampanoor police, heavy vehicles coming from Vellayambalam, PMG road to Panavila and Thampanoor are directed to travel via the Public Library, Statue, and Overbridge roads. Light motor vehicles from Bakery Junction to Thampanoor must use the SS Kovil Road of the Housing Board and the Thycaud-Thampanoor flyover road of the Music College.

Meanwhile, the police said that they would ensure traffic arrangements to avoid any kind of congestion.

“We are doing our best to ensure convenience for the public. We have made arrangements for the people who had booked rooms in certain hotels at this time. The road had to be closed because a pothole formed near Aristo would endanger motorists due to a water passage through it. KSRTC buses will also be diverted so that the passengers can come to Thampanoor on time and vice-versa. Though the KWA asked for 17 days, we expect the work to be completed before that. We will ensure that there are no traffic congestion,” said R Prakash, Thampanoor police inspector.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic at Aristo Junction-Model School Junction Road in the capital is likely to go haywire until January 4 due to the renovation work of two sewerage manholes by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) near Aristo Junction. Though some pocket roads were closed earlier for smart road work, as part of the Smart City Mission project, the closure of this major busy stretch in the city will cause more inconvenience to motorists and many people who are working in various institutions and hotels that function on this stretch. The traffic has been closed since Saturday morning, and the KWA has already started digging the roads. On Saturday, confusion prevailed as many KSRTC buses tended to travel through the normal stretch. However, the police personnel stationed at the two sides of the blocking points managed to divert vehicles to the new route. The police said the traffic diversion will be streamlined within a few days as many of the motorists were unaware of the diversion. “The police and KWA should make necessary arrangements to avoid any traffic congestion. Also, we are on the receiving end until January 4 due to this road blockade. We expect good business in the Christmas-New year season. But this has turned out to be a big blow for many traders and hoteliers. So we urge the authorities to make some arrangements so as to ensure that the people can come and visit shops and hotels,” said Ajay Mathew, a bakery shop owner near Aristo Junction. Besides shops and hotels, banks and newspaper offices are functioning on this stretch. The 17-day closure may impact the employees who work in these institutions.Thampanoor and Model School junctions are very busy junctions due to the nearby railway station, bus terminal, and other commercial institutions. The Model School Junction connects traffic from Thampanoor, Bakery Junction, Chengalchoola, Thycaud, and Music College Junction. The work has been started and is expected to be finished ahead of the current schedule, said a KWA official. As per the traffic arrangements by the Thampanoor police, heavy vehicles coming from Vellayambalam, PMG road to Panavila and Thampanoor are directed to travel via the Public Library, Statue, and Overbridge roads. Light motor vehicles from Bakery Junction to Thampanoor must use the SS Kovil Road of the Housing Board and the Thycaud-Thampanoor flyover road of the Music College. Meanwhile, the police said that they would ensure traffic arrangements to avoid any kind of congestion. “We are doing our best to ensure convenience for the public. We have made arrangements for the people who had booked rooms in certain hotels at this time. The road had to be closed because a pothole formed near Aristo would endanger motorists due to a water passage through it. KSRTC buses will also be diverted so that the passengers can come to Thampanoor on time and vice-versa. Though the KWA asked for 17 days, we expect the work to be completed before that. We will ensure that there are no traffic congestion,” said R Prakash, Thampanoor police inspector.