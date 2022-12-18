BJP corporation councillors to raise ‘misogynist remark’ with CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the ruckus in the corporation council hall that saw BJP councillors trying to prevent Mayor Arya Rajendran from entering the dais, woman BJP councillors are all set to file complaints against D R Anil, chairman of the works standing committee, for an alleged misogynist remark in the hall.

The BJP councillors also marched to the Museum police station to protest the late-night action against members who were staging a 24-hour hunger strike in the council hall against the mayor and Anil. They will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and file a complaint with CPM state secretary M V Govindan and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury seeking stern action against Anil.

On Friday, after the mayor suspended nine female BJP councillors in connection with the ruckus, fellow members called the hunger strike. The situation took a turn for the worse when the suspended councillors proceeded to sign the attendance book.

Commenting on the situation, Anil said the councillors had signed the register to receive money for attendance and that they could do other work for monetary benefit. This irked the councillors who termed it a misogynist remark. Police arrived to remove the BJP members at around 10.45 pm after they decided to stage a 24-hour hunger strike in the council hall. They were arrested and later released on bail.

AT A GLANCE

On Friday, nine female BJP councillors signed the attendance book even after the mayor suspended them. D R Anil said they signed the register to receive money for attendance and that they could do other work for monetary benefit. The remark irked the councillors

