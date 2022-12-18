Healthcare app developed by Kozhikode couple a big hit

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Not many IT startups in Kerala have a couple at the helm. A couple from Kozhikode scripted a success story by developing an IT product for end-to-end medical solutions for hospitals, clinics, and patients.

Adish Chaykery, chief executive officer, and wife Shamna Adish, chief technology officer, were exuberant over introducing their product ‘medQ’ at ‘Huddle Global’, the two-day startup conclave held at Kovalam. In addition to showcasing their product, they were curious to meet other startups and create a network, ensuring a wider reach for ‘medQ’. Adish and Shamna run Abix Global (P) Ltd, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and a Startup India and Startup Kerala-accredited firm.

“As part of our innovation, we have developed an integrated mobile application for the healthcare and medical industry. It is basically an aggregator platform for all kinds of medical and healthcare services. We offer B2C and B2B services through the platform. We have 24 different service categories listed, including our specialties and back-end consulting. The internal B2B services are also our prime area,” Adish says.

For users, they get multiple services on a single platform, including services from doctors, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, labs, and diagnostic centres, doctor’s online consultations; online medical counselling; an online medical store; emergency medical services; doctor’s at-home services; nurse at-home services; and government hospital information. The app medQ is available for download from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Adish, 40, and Shamna, 35, started the technical and market research in 2012. Shamna was a lecturer at an engineering college at the time, and Adish was a regional manager in a financial institution. Though both were working, they only had a dream of starting their own enterprise.

However, it took the couple seven years to complete the research and start the company. So they resigned from their respective jobs and started Abix Global in 2019. Since the start of development of medQ in 2017, with the help of their software developer friends, the product has made good progress in 2019. Then, they recruited five employees and worked hard to release the product. The medQ was released in May 2022, after much trial and error.

“It was a long process indeed. We had to collect a lot of data related to the medical field and relevant documents. Finally, we released the product this year. “Now, we have a good client base of 2,480 hospitals and clinics, 1,540 pharmacies, 350 plus labs, 100 plus ambulances, and 100 nursing assistants, and we are also in the process of getting new customers one by one,” Adish adds.

They developed the application to access all kinds of medical services free of cost. medQ also provides back-end solutions for medical enterprises. The main vision of the medQ team is to highlight the concept “Health is First.”

